Home > Entertainment Fashion diva Ushna Shah turns heads in latest snap Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Fashion diva Ushna Shah turns heads in latest snap

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Ushna Shah never fails to impress her fans with her stunning acting performances and her super gorgeous fashion statements as she certainly knows how to turns heads.

The fashion icon, who is known as one of the bold, confident and talented artists of the showbiz industry, often shares her super glamorous style statements with her fans via social media.

Recently, the Bashar Momin famed star shared some super chic clicks of herself on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she can be seen donning the stunning saree style style.





The Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress carried her adorable red saree with perfection in the pictures. With the stunning saree, she chose traditional jewelry and her light and rosy makeup completed her beautiful look.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered her post with love and praise and filled the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.



