Meera claims her family is receiving death threats, requests govt to provide protection Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Renowned Pakistani actress Meera called on the government to protect her family as she was receiving death threats from land grabbers, who attacked her house in Lahore, on Tuesday.

The Baaji famed actress submitted an application to the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) regarding the incident. She also said if he had not intervened at the time, there would have been loss of life and property amid the attack.

Regarding the incident, Meera’s video has been making rounds on the internet, in which the actress can be heard complaining about goons that had entered her home and attacked her family.

"We want to make Pakistan clean. We got to places like America and Dubai, tell me, where does something like this happen?" she questioned in the video. "In the middle of the day, shamelessly, armed gunmen and goons entered our house, they beat up my brother and mother. Tell me, where does this happen?"

Meera said she has requested Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to put the name of Shahid Mahmood on the Exit Control List. She said some people were trying to target her mother in an attempt to occupy her property in Lahore.