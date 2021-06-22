Home > Entertainment Feroze Khan and Khalil-Ur-Rehman have buried the hatchet: We Are Friends Now Eesha Iftikhar | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Feroze Khan and director Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar don’t have any bad blood between them anymore. In fact, they are friends now.

Feroze, along with his famous sister Humaima Malick, appeared on Ahsan Khan’s show Time Out with Ahsan Khan. During the show, many revelations surfaced but the most interesting one was when Feroze admitted that he and Pakistan’s controversial writer Khalil-Ur-Rehman had beef between them for a while. But, the good news is that it’s over now.

When the host asked Khuda Aur Mohabbat star if the rumors are true and if Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had told him that he can never become an actor, Feroze replied in positive.

“Yes, it’s true,” he said. “He said that. But we have become friends now. We are on good terms.”

However, both of them have said critical statements about each other previously in different interviews. Feroze Khan once said KRQ is extremely arrogant. While on another occasion, he revealed that he was offered the role of Danish in the blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho before anyone else, but when he asked for more money to work, KRQ denied him the opportunity to play the role.

But, things have apparently gotten better between the two and the internet is buzzing with fans’ expectations of seeing a collaboration between the two in near future.