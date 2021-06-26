Home > Entertainment Arjumand Rahim recalls going to India and meeting several Bollywood actors Sakina Mehdi | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Arjumand Rahim recalls going to India and meeting several Bollywood actors

Pakistani actress Arjumand Rahim appeared on a talk show and revealed that she met many Bollywood actors including Salman Khan when she went to India.

The 47-year-old said, “I went to India for a dance course and after that did an acting course because I wanted to understand more about acting. I was about to come back to Pakistan but I really wanted to live in India for a while that became another reason for staying in India for 6 more months.”

The actress also disclosed that back in 2000s Anurag Kashaf and Imtiaz Ali were her good friends.

Rahim recalled, “I once had dinner at Salman Khan’s place and he was very hospitable. I was not a fan of Salman Khan but he won my heart."