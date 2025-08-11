Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber get cosy in new loved up snaps

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber turned to their social media to flaunt their romance with several new clicks.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, August 8, the Baby hitmaker shared a carousel of snaps of himself with his wife, Hailey, as they enjoyed some outdoor time together.
In one of the clicks, Justin and Hailey could be seen cosied up to each other on quilts and pillow sets that are laid on lush green grass.
The Rhode founder was dressed in a three-quarter-sleeved white tank top, paired with indigo blue jeans, while the Love Yourself crooner rocked a yellow hoodie and jean shorts.
Moreover, the first click in the social media post – which had no caption – featured a closeup of Hailey with a yellow flower in her hair as she rested her cheek on her husband's back.
The beauty mogul reposted the romantic slideshow and used That's How Strong My Love Is by Otis Redding as the background music.
Furthermore, the post came just a day before Justin is set to mark the one month release anniversary of his surprise seventh studio album, SWAG.
Quite a personal project, the album discussed his public persona, personal struggles, and his commitment to his wife Hailey and their nearly one-year-old baby son Jack Blues.
Justin and Hailey will also be celebrating their only child, son Jack Blue Bieber, who made his music video debut days ago as he appeared in the visualiser for his dad's hit song Yukon, first birthday on August 22.
The couple have maintained the tot's privacy by opting not to share his face with the world, strategically only sharing photos that give fans small glimpses of him.