Sophie Turner slams parenting police after concert backlash

The 'Game of Thrones' alum and Joe Jonas co-parent two daughters together, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3

Sophie Turner hit back at the online mom-shammers who seemingly believed that she should not have been going out without her kids.

In a recent Instagram post – featuring several clicks and a video of herself enjoying her time at an Oasis concert – the Do Revenge actress came face to face with an unexpected remark on her parenting style.

A user in a comment section shared their thoughts on Sophie's outing, noting, "Lmfao i think she has forgotten that she has two kids."

The 29-year-old did not hold back, as she personally responded to the comment, penning, "ah I'm so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves."

She added, "So…. Get this….There's this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day."

Following the interaction, fans flooded the comment section with support for Sophie, as one user noted, "Having kids and still being me – that's the dream."

While another comment posed a question, reading, "Would you say this to Joe?," referring to Sophie's ex-husband and the father of her two children, Joe Jonas.

The star duo share two daughters together, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. They divorced in September 2024 after tying the knot in 2019.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been co-parenting their daughters since the split with "mutual respect," as per the sources.

