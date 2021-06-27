Home > Entertainment When Sheheryar Munawar rejected role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput Web Desk | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When Sheheryar Munawar rejected role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sheheryar Munawar once revealed that he turned down the role of an antagonist opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking in an interview in April, Sheheryar touched upon the time when he was offered a part in Raabta, the role that was later played by Jim Sarbh.

The Pehli Si Muhabbat actor refused the role because he did not want to pursue a negative character in his debut Bollywood film. He revealed that casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also upset with Shehryar after he turned down the offer.



Sheheryar had gained popularity in India with his role in Zindagi Gulzar Hai.