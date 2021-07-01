Home > Entertainment Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf showcase magical chemistry for latest fashion shoot Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

The handsome hunk of Pakistan's showbiz world Bilal Ashraf has once again left his fans awestruck with his latest fashion shoot.

The Superstar actor has been paired up with Pakistani starlet Maya Ali in a fashion campaign for a local designer.

The stars can be seen creating the crackling chemistry on camera as the Mann Mayal actress and Janaan star donned the stunning Khayaal collection by HSY.

The actors, both look magic whenever they come together and the latest pictures from the fashion shoot are a proof of it.

Fans cannot stop gushing over their stunning chemistry, showcased in the latest pictures.





Previously, Maya and Bilal have been churning BFF goals all over social media with their pictures and comments. They were recently seen in Ahsan Khan’s chat show, Timeout With Ahsan Khan.

The two of them appeared together in PSL team Quetta Gladiators’ official anthem as well.