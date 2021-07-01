Home > Entertainment Bilal Abbas Khan lashes out at media for circulating ‘gossip’, ‘fake news' Zainab Nasir | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan criticized media outlets for spreading false news regarding celebrities.



Bilal Abbas Khan, who is the new sensation of Pakistani showbiz industry, opened up on facing numerous struggles in his career to attain fame.

He began his acting career in the year 2016 where he got an opportunity to work in a famed drama serial Saya Deewar Bhi Nahi, alongside well-renowned actors of the industry like Ahsan Khan, Naveen waqar, Noor Khan, Emmad Irfani and others.

Bilal blamed the media for misuse of the platform, by production and publicity of inappropriate content regarding the personal life of the actors.

According to him, the media should be responsible for checking what the platform writes and for whom it writes.

Taking to twitter, Bilal wrote, “It is high time that few platforms that call themselves ‘media’ need to understand that they have a certain responsibility of being credible towards the people they are writing about instead of just posting rumors for likes and clicks.”

The actor does not entertain any sort of gossip circulating about him on social media platforms.

Bilal shared screenshots of his tweet on Instagram stories, to spread awareness and warn the public to watch out for such content.