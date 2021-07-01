Home > Entertainment Original sound track of drama ‘Laapata’ hits small screens Zainab Nasir | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

The melodic OST of upcoming drama serial Laapata was out, and the much-awaited drama was slated to air on Hum TV soon.

Laapata is produced by Momina Duraid and directed by Khizar Idrees featuring well-known actors from the industry.

The cast includes Ayeza Khan, Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Amna Malik, Asma Abbas, Gohar Rasheed and many more.





The drama serial consisted of a mix of legendary actors and others for whom the drama will be their small screen debut.

Actress Ayeza Khan will be essaying the role of a TikToker in the drama and according to Ayeza she had never played such a character before.

On the other hand, Sarah Khan will be portraying the role of a sports girl.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the OST and now the wait was over as the melodic OST of drama was out.

As the plot and storyline of the drama have not yet been revealed, fans are curious to know it all.