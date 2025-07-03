Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift

Victoria and David Beckham are left heartbroken by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s latest move

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s new “disgracefully rude” move has made their rift with parents Victoria and David Beckham “irreparable.”

Recently, the 26-year-old British model and his 30-year-old American actress wife flew back to the United Kingdom without informing his parents and siblings amid estrangement from the Beckham clan.

The couple, who permanently moved to the United States, visited the UK for Moncler clothing’s latest photoshoot, which was just two miles away from the Beckham’s family home in Holland Park, West London.

Moreover, what made their arrival more painful for the former football star and his wife was the fact that the duo’s photoshoot took place just a few days after they snubbed David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday.

According to the source close to the Beckhams, David and Victoria were “distraught” upon knowing that Brooklyn and Nicola came from Los Angeles to London for the shoot, reported the Daily Mail.

The insider also shared that the couple left David and Victoria completely heartbroken, and the rift between them has now become “irreparable.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola didn't have the courtesy to tell any of the family they were coming back to London. While by that point they knew that the rift was irreparable, what about Cruz, what about Harper?” they stated.

Continuing their statement, the tipster noted, “There were no issues between those two and Brooklyn yet he travelled 5000 miles and didn't arrange to see anyone.”

The source went on to share that Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s this shocking move is seen as “disgracefully rude” by many in the Beckham circles.

Read more : Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge bring romance to 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge bring romance to 2025 Wimbledon Championships
The 'Déjà vu' singer and 'Enola Holmes' actor attended the third of 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share exclusive photos from the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Hailey Bieber announces new Rhode product in exciting campaign
Hailey Bieber announces new Rhode product in exciting campaign
Hailey Bieber shares delightful news about the new summer product of skin care brand
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian reveals poignant lesson she learned from divorce with Lamar Odom
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Major reason behind Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding revealed
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
Connie Francis' hit track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ recently became viral on social media platforms
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
The 61-year-old actor joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora has revealed how Beyoncé became her "protector" during the challenging time
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
The Up All Night tour hitmaker and the ‘Argo’ actor make major move with mutual understanding months after their high-profile divorce
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found not guilty of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs won’t be released on bail after being found guilty of serious charges in high-profile trial
Miley Cyrus celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honour with nostalgic trip
Miley Cyrus celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honour with nostalgic trip
The Disney star was announced a honoree of the Walk of Fame’s 2026 class during a press conference on Wednesday