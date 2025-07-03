Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s new “disgracefully rude” move has made their rift with parents Victoria and David Beckham “irreparable.”
Recently, the 26-year-old British model and his 30-year-old American actress wife flew back to the United Kingdom without informing his parents and siblings amid estrangement from the Beckham clan.
The couple, who permanently moved to the United States, visited the UK for Moncler clothing’s latest photoshoot, which was just two miles away from the Beckham’s family home in Holland Park, West London.
Moreover, what made their arrival more painful for the former football star and his wife was the fact that the duo’s photoshoot took place just a few days after they snubbed David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday.
According to the source close to the Beckhams, David and Victoria were “distraught” upon knowing that Brooklyn and Nicola came from Los Angeles to London for the shoot, reported the Daily Mail.
The insider also shared that the couple left David and Victoria completely heartbroken, and the rift between them has now become “irreparable.”
“Brooklyn and Nicola didn't have the courtesy to tell any of the family they were coming back to London. While by that point they knew that the rift was irreparable, what about Cruz, what about Harper?” they stated.
Continuing their statement, the tipster noted, “There were no issues between those two and Brooklyn yet he travelled 5000 miles and didn't arrange to see anyone.”
The source went on to share that Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s this shocking move is seen as “disgracefully rude” by many in the Beckham circles.