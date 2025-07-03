Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge bring romance to 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge has brought romance at tennis championship!
On Wednesday, June 2, the Déjà vu singer stepped out with her actor boyfriend Partridge to attend the third of 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
The love-birds watched the action from prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court, which requires formal dress for those lucky enough to score a seat.
For the event, held at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club, the Happier singer opted for an all-American style to the stands with wearing a red and white gingham shirtdress from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2000 collection.
She completed her casual look with thin Bayonetta glasses, Khaite’s Simona shoulder bag in a matching hue, and a mix of gold and silver rings.
Meanwhile, Partridge complemented his beloved girlfriend in a light blue collared shirt which he paired with a striped burgundy tie.
He finished his outfit with black glasses, a navy dinner jacket, and khaki pants, lookin as dapper as always.
Rodrigo and Partridge, who have been linked since late 2023, shared the Royal box with Tom Daley, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The couple put on animated display throughout the match, exchanging whispers and applauding the world-class tennis as champion Carlos Alcaraz faced British player Oliver Tarvet on Centre Court.
Earlier to this, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge was seen spotted out for a low-key afternoon in London.