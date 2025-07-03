Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway

Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson are soaking up the sun in style, as the Hollywood besties were spotted vacationing together in Ibiza.
On July 1, the Materialists actress and Running Point star were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Ibiza.
In exclusive photos, Johnsiom can be seen in a white bikini while Hudson wore a yellow and white ombre two-piece.
The duo was accompanied by Hudson's stylist and friend, Sophie Lopez.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star and the Bride Wars star had a fun time on the deck of their luxury boat before relaxing on a white float with another gal pal.
They were seen in full bright grin before getting on the water.
With their mothers, Melanie Griffith and Goldie Hawn, being lifelong friends, Johnson and Hudson also have known each other since their early days in the industry.
To note, Johnson’s European trip came after her split from Coldplay’s leading man Chris Martin.
“It feels final this time,” a source said of the split, noting that since the breakup, Johnson has been “doing well.”
“Dakota’s doing well. The split wasn’t exactly a shock," said the source, adding the couple "had the same issues for a while."
It is reported that the couple ended their eight-year, on-off relationship on June 4 after they were first romantically linked in 2017.