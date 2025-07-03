Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway

Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway
Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway

Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson are soaking up the sun in style, as the Hollywood besties were spotted vacationing together in Ibiza.

On July 1, the Materialists actress and Running Point star were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Ibiza.

In exclusive photos, Johnsiom can be seen in a white bikini while Hudson wore a yellow and white ombre two-piece.

The duo was accompanied by Hudson's stylist and friend, Sophie Lopez.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star and the Bride Wars star had a fun time on the deck of their luxury boat before relaxing on a white float with another gal pal.

They were seen in full bright grin before getting on the water.

With their mothers, Melanie Griffith and Goldie Hawn, being lifelong friends, Johnson and Hudson also have known each other since their early days in the industry.

To note, Johnson’s European trip came after her split from Coldplay’s leading man Chris Martin.

“It feels final this time,” a source said of the split, noting that since the breakup, Johnson has been “doing well.”

“Dakota’s doing well. The split wasn’t exactly a shock," said the source, adding the couple "had the same issues for a while."

It is reported that the couple ended their eight-year, on-off relationship on June 4 after they were first romantically linked in 2017.

Read more : Entertainment
Kathy Griffin embraces fresh look after her major health update
Kathy Griffin embraces fresh look after her major health update
'Pulp Fiction' star previously revealed that she had undergone a hysterectomy to prevent cancer
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom early their decade-long relationship last month and called off engagement
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift
Victoria and David Beckham are left heartbroken by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s latest move
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge bring romance to 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge bring romance to 2025 Wimbledon Championships
The 'Déjà vu' singer and 'Enola Holmes' actor attended the third of 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share exclusive photos from the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Hailey Bieber announces new Rhode product in exciting campaign
Hailey Bieber announces new Rhode product in exciting campaign
Hailey Bieber shares delightful news about the new summer product of skin care brand
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian reveals poignant lesson she learned from divorce with Lamar Odom
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Major reason behind Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding revealed
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
Connie Francis' hit track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ recently became viral on social media platforms
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
The 61-year-old actor joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora has revealed how Beyoncé became her "protector" during the challenging time
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
The Up All Night tour hitmaker and the ‘Argo’ actor make major move with mutual understanding months after their high-profile divorce