Kathy Griffin embraces fresh look after her major health update

Kathy Griffin turned heads with a bold new look, debuting a dramatic hair transformation that left fans doing a double take.

On Tuesday, the Pulp Fiction star garnered attention with her different look while on a stroll near her Los Angeles home.

Griffin opted to wear her own merchandise from the 2018 Laugh Your Head Off World Tour, with a white T-shirt and black pants being her outfit of choice.

Sporting her trademark red curls, Griffin appeared effortlessly natural as the wind lifted her fringe, exposing her makeup-free complexion.

Previously, she debuted her major hair transformation, in 2017, as she shaved her head in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, and discovered a love of wigs in the process.

To note, she showcased her natural red locks just months after sharing insight into her private health journey.

The Fashion Police star revealed in April that she had undergone a hysterectomy to prevent cancer.

On Instagram account, she wrote, "Happy Monday!"

Griffin added, "I had a hysterectomy on Friday, that's right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah."

"Not to be an [expletive], but how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all of this???" she quipped, adding, "I mean, you can't write it. It's too real."

In 2021, Griffin also underwent a major surgery in 2021 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

