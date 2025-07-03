Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom has shared a cryptic post, hinting at his recent breakup with Katy Perry.
On Wednesday, July 2, the 48-year-old actor took to Instagram, posting a compilation of quotes by late psychiatrist Carl Jung.
The first quote read, “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”
It continued, “Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol, morphine or idealism. Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.”
The quotes compilation ended with, “The healthy man does not torture others — generally it is the tortured who turn into torturers. We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become.”
About Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom relationship:
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who dated each other for more than a decade, broke up in June, 2025.
The former couple, who also shared a daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, have not publicly announced their breakup.
Katy is currently busy with The Lifetimes tour, which is scheduled to end at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park on December 7, 2025.