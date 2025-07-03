Priyanka Chopra admits she spoils daughter Malti after NICU journey

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her soft spot for daughter Malti Marie, admitting the toddler has her wrapped around her finger.

In her candid conversation with Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the Citadel star shared details about raising her daughter, 3-year-old Malti, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

Chopra Jonas admitted to Kelce that her daughter's extended 110-day NICU stay likely plays a role in her tendency to spoil her.

"She really fought and clawed her way into life. And I have so much admiration for her," she said.

The Baywatch starlet went on to say, "So she gets away with anything with me, honestly. I'm just like, 'Yes, take it. It's yours.'"

Chopra Jonas added, "She comes into my closet, she goes to the magic closet. She'll wear my shoes, walk out. She'll take my bag, walk out."

The Quantico star also relished precious family moments from her 2025 Met Gala moment with Nick Jonas.

Chopra Jonas recalled her daughter said, "Mama and Dada are going to a ball!"

She also discussed her cute moment with her daughter, saying, "It's my escape. Like, if I'm having a s----- day, that's what I do, I come back home to my daughter and my husband."

Chopra Jonas said, "I come back home, especially to her, and I just throw my bag, my shoes, whatever, and just snuggle into her."

To note, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogate in January 2022.

The couple got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, India.

