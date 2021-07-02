Home > Entertainment Zara Noor Abbas raises concerns around women and pregnancy at work Web Desk | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Zara Noor Abbas raises concerns around women and pregnancy at work

Actor Zara Noor Abbas, who is an avid social media user, has taken to her Instagram to ask a pressing question from her fans.

“Quick question! Why are working women asked to take steps back when they announce pregnancy in the corporate/work world and why are men never questioned for their credibility or their enthusiasm about work when they plan a family?” Zara invited responses from her fans.

One user went on to reply, “Because women are belittled at every step of their life and they are not equal to men.”

To which Zara replied, “Women are not always belittled. But they are repeatedly questioned for their choices in life. Why is that question not the standard for men in the corporate world? And also, men and women are not equal. They have their own place and women have their own. Plus, women give birth to another human being. Men can’t do that.”

Another added, “Because men make money for the family and women during pregnancy would not be able to work.”

Zara answered the comment with an interesting insight.

"Fun fact. Did you know Gal Gadot was five months pregnant when she was shooting for Wonder Woman? No, you didn’t.”

A user then went on to share her personal experience with the actor.

“Well, I worked till eighth month. Helped me to keep myself distracted and active.” The actor responded with, “Here is an example! Watch over people. Especially the ones who want to bring religion here in my DMs and tell me what Islam says about pregnancy.”

