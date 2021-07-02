Home > Entertainment Renowned screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Renowned screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

Famed Pakistani screenwriter, producer and poet Asma Nabeel passed away on Thursday. The writer of famous drama serials including Khaani lost her battle to cancer after a prolonged illness in Karachi.

The tragic news, that left everyone heartbroken, was posted on Asma's Facebook account. “With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us,” the post read.

After the tragic news, a number of renowned stars of the showbiz world came forth to condole Asma's death.

Asma's prominent drama serials include Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Damsa along with various others. The screenwriter worked on several other television serials including Baandi and Surkh Chandni.