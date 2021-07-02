Home > Entertainment I’ve not shared my wedding photos on social media: Hareem Shah Sakina Mehdi | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

I’ve not shared my wedding photos on social media: Hareem Shah

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah appeared in an interview and claimed that she has not yet shared any wedding photos on social media.

Shah further revealed that she tied the knot last Thursday without involvement of her parents.

Shah said, “No bridal shoot has anything to do with my wedding, nor have I shared any wedding photos on social media so far.”

Shah further disclosed that she accepted her husband’s proposal after two or three days.

Earlier, Shah confirmed that she got married to a member of PPP Sindh Assembly.