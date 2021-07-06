Home > Entertainment Nimra Khan shares glimpses of her trip from Northern areas Zainab Nasir | July 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nimra Khan was seen admiring the exquisite beauty of the tourist regions of the mountainous north and included her fans in a sneak peek of her trip.

Nimra is a Pakistani actress and director known for her lead roles in several drama serials like Meherbaan, Uraan, khoobSeerat, Mujhy Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai and many more.

She made her acting debut with a short role in the comedy series Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.

The actress has not only gained fame on the small screen but also on the silver screen as she made her film debut with Blind Love.

On the personal front, Nimra got married last year to a police officer in London. However, after some months, the actress removed all her pictures with her husband from social media which left her fans speculating. Nimra so far has been silent over this matter.

Currently, Nimra Khan is away vacationing in the mountains and has been keeping her fans updated on her trip.

Taking to Instagram, Nimra has posted pictures of herself as she posed in different outfits.