Imran Abbas remembers when Dilip Kumar invited him to his place Sakina Mehdi | July 07, 2021

Imran Abbas remembers when Dilip Kumar invited him to his place

On Wednesday, Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. Many celebrities from Pakistan paid tribute to the cinematic legend including Imran Abbas.

Abbas took to Instagram and shared two photos with Kumar while revealing that he was once invited by the legendary actor to his place.

Abbas began, “I still remember the day you spoke to me and my parents on phone from Mumbai and then invited me to your place and the Eid I spent with you .i was literally awed and spellbound with your presence.”





He continued, “I can’t comprehend my feelings of losing an institution ,a legend , the epitome of stardom yet kindness and undoubtedly the biggest star Subcontinent could ever produce.”

He added, “Someone who ruled hearts of 3 generations for over more than 7 decades and set the premise of “acting” for generation to come. “KHUDA NIGEHBAAN HO TUMHARA” … Inna Lillahe Wa Ina Elehe Rajeoon. RIP Dilip Sahab!”