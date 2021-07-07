Home > Entertainment Feroze Khan criticised for archiving Instagram posts, fans speculate why Zainab Nasir | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Feroze Khan has been currently topping the headlines as fans speculate why he deleted all his Instagram posts.

Feroze Khan has a huge fan following of 4.8 million people, acquired from the success of his back-to-back super-hit dramas.

Despite being an actor, he is an active user of Instagram and freely voices his opinions on other trending issues.

Shortly after social media went a blaze Feroze Khan returned to the photo sharing site and released a statement admitting that he has just archived his posts and not deleted them.



However, fans were still anxious as to why the famed actor chose to archive any of his posts to begin with.

Many even threwconsiderable backlash his way regarding the act.



According to some fans, it is an attention seeking stunt and one fan even commented, “How can a person archive all the posts at once, he has a lot of free time for this.”

For those unversed, Feroze Khan is a well-known actor who rose to fame through his drama serial Gul-e-Rana, where he essayed the role of a spoilt, rich boy.

He also featured in another drama serial Khaani through which he gained more acclaim.

He is currently performing in the drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3, where he essays the role of a heartbroken lover.