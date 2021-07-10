Home > Entertainment Atif Aslam’s hilarious response on wife Sara Bharwana’s pic wins internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Atif Aslam’s hilarious response on wife Sara Bharwana’s pic wins internet

Acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam left fans gushing as he humorously teased his wife Sara Bharwana on social media.

Sara, who has recently collaborated with a Lahore-based makeup artist for a photo shoot, left her husband smitten with a gorgeous makeover. The mother of two posted her glamorous picture on her social media account and received love and praise from fans.

In the latest picture, Sara can be seen wearing pastel makeup for the camera, whilst popping out her beautiful eyes with dramatic eyeliner. While many commented on Sara's stunning look, it was husband Atif's reaction that left fans in awe.





"Kaun hai yeh larki. Mera credit card makeup pe ura deti hai (Who is this girl. Empties my credit card on makeup)," the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner quipped before praising Sara.

"You look stunning my love," he commented.

The comment has garnered attention of fans as they found the comment to be witty and endearing.