Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist features Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab

Former president of the United States of America Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist on Saturday. Among prominent artists’ tracks, the playlist also includes a famous Urdu ghazal performed by Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab.

The famed Pakistani musician Aftab thanked Obama for including her song Mohabbat in his summer playlist. Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer thanked the former president and also expressed her excitement for appearing in the list of Obama's favorite songs.

Sharing Obama's picture, Arooj wrote, "Well this has been wonderful to wake up to. Thank you Barack Obama."

This summer's playlist has 38 songs and names Aftab alongside Ella Fitzgerald, Jay-Z, The Rolling Stones, Drake and Bob Dylan. Obama called the list "a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."