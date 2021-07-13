Home > Entertainment ‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares new teaser of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares new teaser of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Famed historical Turkish drama seriesDirilis: Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan left his millions of fans stunned with the second trailer of his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.

Engin, who achieved new heights of fame and popularity for his role in historical drama serial, turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of Barbaroslar.





He posted the second trailer and revealed that Barbaroslar will be released soon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The fans of Ertugrul are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actor in the all-new avatar.