Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share snaps from daughter’s birthday celebrations Zainab Nasir | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share snaps from daughter’s birthday celebrations

Actress Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor recently celebrated daughter Hoorain’s 6th birthday and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram.



Danish and Ayeza organized a grand birthday event and were both emotional at the thought of their child becoming older via a candid caption.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza Khan shared a series of pictures from the celebration and penned it with sweet words for daughter that read, “My Barbie turns 6 today. A big day for her and for us. Can’t believe she is growing up so fast, My little fashion icon, I am so proud of my her."

"It’s such perplexing feeling to see your kids grow, because while I want them to grow and see the world and learn from it themselves, and be more mature, I also wish I could just stop the time and be with my babies forever at this moment. My life feels complete when I am with them, I can’t ask for anything else.”



She concluded by writing, “Thanks a lot of all the wishes and gifts you guys sent us for her. She really is aware of it and knows how much you all love her. Thank you.”



Danish also shared his thoughts on Instagram for his daughter's big day and said, “6th birthday for my little Angel. I am so proud to see her grow, learn and mature. What a blessing it is to have a daughter. What a blessing it is to be a father. I hope to continue to protect my Hoorain, and pray that Allah gives her the best of this world and the hereafter. Ameen.”