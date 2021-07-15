Nadia Hussain’s graceful dance performance with her daughters

Actress, model and makeup artist Nadia Hussain was spotted dancing with her children in a recent mehndi ceremony.



Taking to Instagram, Nadia Hussain shared a video clip of a performance to the song ShakarWandaan Re alongside her daughters.

The short dance was done in sync with the upbeat notes of the song.

The dance was a rendition from the movie Ho Mann Jahaan, and was originally performed by ShehrYar Munawwar Siddiqui, Mahira Khan and Adeel Hussain.

Nadia Hussain was seen clad in a flowing beige, pink and brown chiffon dress highlighted with ornate gold embellishments around the neck.

She paired the dress with maroon jamawar pants and a jamawar lining for the dress, and completed the ensemble with a reddish maroon dupatta. Her hair was tied back and her makeup was done to perfection. She had around her neck a beautiful gold and ruby necklace.

Nadia is a practising dentist, and an entrepreneur, being the owner of a makeup line named Bling By Nadia Hussain. She also owns a footwear brand, named Fetish.

