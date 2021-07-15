Home > Entertainment Jinaan Hussain reveals she suffered anxiety after father’s second marriage Zainab Nasir | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Jinaan Hussain reveals she suffered anxiety after father’s second marriage

Pakistani actress Jinaan Hussain reflected on her father’s second marriage and how it helped her to relate to her character in drama serial Pardes, in a recent interview.



Jinaan Hussain made her acting debut in a theatre project after which she ventured onto the television screen.

Jinaan made an appearance in Fuchsia Magazines Youtube show where she got candid about her father’s second marriage and how it impacted her mentally. She said, “My father remarried, I was quite close to him and it hurt me a lot.”

She continued, “I fell in love and got married which is all okay, but my dad’s marriage affected me and I became an anxiety patient.”

Jinaan added, “A lot of difficulties do arrive when another woman comes, I was dealing with all these issues.”

Jinaan is not only an actress but a singer and an artist as well.

About drama Pardes, Jinaan related, “When I was offered Pardes I was already a big fan of Marina Khan so I just said yes to it.’’

“When Marina Khan narrated me about Pardes, I was understanding her view and I could relate to it as if it were my real life story, I went through it,” said Jinaan.