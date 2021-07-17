Home > Entertainment Atif Aslam reveals why he gave up on his first love Sakina Mehdi | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Atif Aslam reveals why he gave up on his first love

Earlier, during an interview Pakistani singer Atif Aslam while recalling his first love shared that he starved for 2-3 days as his mother didn’t let him marry that girl.

An old video clip of Aslam has gone viral on social media in which he could be seen talking about being in love during his college days.

The singer disclosed that the girl was older than him and his mother was against her. He revealed he did not eat for 2-3 days and eventually gave up on her.





Aslam said his mom told him his 3 elder brothers are still unmarried and at that time he was only 23 years old. He further revealed that his mom even asked him how he is going to feed her when he doesn’t earn.