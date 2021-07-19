Faysal Qureshi says slapping someone is not funny: ‘it leaves a mark on your mind forever’

Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi sat down for an interview and shared his thoughts about growing trend of hitting on television.
The Fitoor actor said, “Thappar means a lot. We take Thappar as a joke, but thappar isn’t a joke. You all have seen what happened on my show. So, Thappar isn’t a joke, and it’s true. We take thappar very light.”
He added, “But it leaves a mark on your mind forever. It is very difficult to remove it from your mind and to forget it. That mark cannot be removed by giving some flowers or a gift. It doesn’t get removed even after years” he said while talking about the impact that is merely created by a slap.”
{{excerpt}}