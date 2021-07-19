Home > Entertainment Faysal Qureshi says slapping someone is not funny: ‘it leaves a mark on your mind forever’ Sakina Mehdi | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi sat down for an interview and shared his thoughts about growing trend of hitting on television.

The Fitoor actor said, “Thappar means a lot. We take Thappar as a joke, but thappar isn’t a joke. You all have seen what happened on my show. So, Thappar isn’t a joke, and it’s true. We take thappar very light.”

He added, “But it leaves a mark on your mind forever. It is very difficult to remove it from your mind and to forget it. That mark cannot be removed by giving some flowers or a gift. It doesn’t get removed even after years” he said while talking about the impact that is merely created by a slap.”