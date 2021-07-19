Home > Entertainment Get married to someone you can actually live a happy life with: Yashma Gill Sakina Mehdi | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill appeared in an interview and reflected on entering showbiz industry at a young. She further revealed her marriage plans.

The Azmaish actor shared “I actually wasn’t too interested in music. I was free during my summer holidays at the time. I was very young. I am 27 now and I was 16 at the time. A friend of mine was a VJ and I’d go to pick and drop her. One day, the director spotted me and told my friend to ask me if I’d be interested in working for them on a new show. I figured I was free for three months so I might as well do it.”

She added, “I only did that for three months and then took a break of almost seven-eight to finish my education. So I wasn’t working consistently.”

The actor disclosed that her father was not in favor of her working in entertainment industry, she said, “It was very difficult in the beginning. My mother was still relatively supportive but my father was against me getting into this field. But then I think with time when he saw that I was working and nothing wrong was happening, he eased up a bit.”

Gill continued, “Papa never watched my work at first, but now my family is more open to it. I’ve portrayed negative characters as well, and that used to bother my father quite a bit but now everything is fine.”

Gill was asked about her marriage plans to which she responded, “Companionship is something everyone desires. But I think you should get married to someone you can actually live a happy and satisfying life with, so you should be careful and not rush into it.”