Home > Entertainment Pakistani TV and Film stars wish fans a very happy Eid Mubarak Eesha Iftikhar | July 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Despite the desolate times, this Eid was made special by Pakistani TV and film stars who took to their social media to wish millions of eager fans with sweet message and a glimpse of their glamorized Eid outfits.

Actress Sarah Khan took to her IG handle to share an adorable picture with her husband Falak Shabir and wished fans a very happy Eid. She wrote, “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak from us.”





Ayesha Omar also posted a gorgeous photo in sky blue outfit and wrote, "Eid Mubarak my lovelies. My heart is with you all.”

Yasir Hussain and Iqra also sent their warm wishes to the fans from their resepctive accounts. Yasir posted a picture and wrote: “sabko eid mubarak khas tor pe un logon ko jo kal raat se eid mubarak k forwarded msgs bhej rahy hain.”





Mawra Hocane posted a gorgeous photo of herself adorned with gajras and jhumkees. She also penned down a sweet note for the fans: “Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept the sacrifices we all make, in addition to our animals, let’s also let go of our bad habits & egos too, inshaAllah”.













































Maya Ali posted a picture late in the evening, wearing a white dress and said, "Eid Mubarak everyone…"





TV host Nida Yasir also posted a photograph with her husband Yasir Nawaz in their Eid outfits to wish the fans.



















































