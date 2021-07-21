Home > Entertainment Atif Aslam's new music video 'Rafta Rafta' starring Sajal Aly is out now Eesha Iftikhar | July 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani pop star Atif Aslam’s much anticipated music video, starring Sajal Aly, Rafta Rafta has been been released. The video has created a buzz on the internet and won hearts of Atif and Sajal’s fans.

Sajal took to her official IG handle to share a brief clip of the music video to announce its release and creating hype among fans. In the caption, she wrote: “love is worth the wait - Rafta Rafta video out now!”

Atif also took to his Instagram to publicize the music video and shared the same video clip with a caption, “The wait is over - Rafta Rafta video out now!”

The teaser of Rafta Rafta’s music video was launched online on July 16 to get fans on their feet. The Jeene Laga Hoon hitmaker is known for his romantic ballad and Rafta Rafta is an addition to a long list of songs he has released over the years for passionate lovers.

The music video was produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad and directed by Hassam Baloch.