Celebrities express grief as #JusticeForNoor trends on Twitter on Eid Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 23, 2021

Celebrities express grief as #JusticeForNoor trends on Twitter on Eid

Prominent Pakistani celebrities and media personalities have turned to Twitter on Eid-ul-Adha to express their anger and deep grief on the brutal murder of 27-year-old Noor Mukkadam.

The brutal killing of ex-diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukaddam, who was murdered at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday, has sparked outrage on social media.

Taking to the social networking site, many celebrities have been calling for #JusticeForNoor with a heavy heart and anger at the systems and attitudes that fail to provide justice and safety to women in the country.

Many people took to Twitter to express their horror and anger in the aftermath of the gruesome murder. Prominent actors, singers and public figures have also spoken up and shared their thoughts on the matter.

Osman Khalid Butt, Mahira Khan, Meesha Shafi, Adnan Malik, Muniba Mazari and several other notable figures expressed their deep sorrows and rage in the aftermath of Noor’s murder.

Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Maheen Ghani also expressed their thoughts on the matter.

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found killed at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday. Zahir Zakir has been taken into police custody for his involvement in the murder.

Police said the girl was also stabbed and beheaded with a sharp instrument after firing, while another person was injured in the incident.