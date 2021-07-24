Home > Entertainment In pictures: Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 24, 2021 Share

Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig, who had already said yes to the big question, when her beau Shahbaz Shigri proposed her earlier in March, has put on a ring as the adorable couple officially got engaged on Friday.





The beloved couple of Pakistan showbiz world has officially been engaged over the weekend and hosted a star-studded engagement ceremony, joined by their close friends and family members. The news comes after both Aima and Shahbaz teased fans of a wedding ceremony in a recent award show.

The glamorous pictures from the event have taken the internet by storm as fans cannot stay calm but gush over the adorable new couple of the town.





In the pictures obtained from the up close engagement ceremony, the Groove Mera singer could be seen wearing a sleeveless red saree, with traditional gold jewels, while her beau donned a blue suit.

The ceremony was attended by Aima's best friend and actor Hania Aamir . Ali Rehman Khan and singer Uzair Jaswal were amongst other celebrities that were spotted at the engagement ceremony.

