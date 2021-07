Home > Entertainment Meera is all set to join PM Imran’s PTI Sakina Mehdi | July 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Meera is all set to join PM Imran’s PTI

On Friday, Pakistani actress Meera announced that she has decided to enter politics with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She was quoted saying, “I am heartbroken with the world of showbiz and have decided to join politics.”

The actress told sources that she will soon hold a press conference with leaders of PTI.

In 2013, Meera said that she would contest polls against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s Sarfaraz Nawaz and PM Imran Khan.