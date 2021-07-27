Home > Entertainment Meesha Shafi calls out Saba Qamar for hypocrite remarks of endorsing harassers Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Meesha Shafi calls out Saba Qamar for hypocrite remarks of endorsing harassers

After the recent horrifying attacks and killings of women in Pakistan, the civil society has taken to the streets of the country, condemning the femicide and demanding justice for the victims.

The killing of Noor Mukaddam has been trending on social media platforms for last week. The brutal murder and beheading of the 27-year-old by Zahir Jaffer have shaken Pakistanis to the core.

Taking to social media, netizens and many celebrities have condemned the heinous acts taking place against women. Celebrities including Osman Khalid Butt, Ushna Shah, Mahira Khan, Faysal Quraishi and many others have expressed support for the victims and demand strict action against the culprits.

Taking to the Instagram, leading Pakistani actress Saba Qamar made a point about breaking so-called 'bro codes' which help enable predatory behavior. The Baaghi star called out everyone who had decided to shelter a harasser and an abuser.

"Someone said today that all of us women are just one man away from being the next hashtag and it sent shivers down my spine," Qamar wrote on Instagram.

"If you are a man and you've ever cared even once for any woman in your life, please call out men in your circles with predatory behavior. Please break your bro codes. If you can't do that then stop pretending to be an ally because you're the only enabler then," she concluded.

However, singer Meesha Shafi called out the Cheekh star for "supporting and giving space to" known sexual harassers. "This is what epic hypocrisy looks like, ladies and gentlemen," the Boom Boom singer shared on Instagram Story.

Shafi explained her stance and penned, "A lot of you are asking for context out of genuine curiosity and need to understand. Partying with, supporting, giving/sharing space, validating, endorsing and doing frivolous Instagram lives with known sexual harassers and then putting out holier than thou statements about calling out predators is literal hypocrisy."

She continued, "You might have missed that this happened or forgotten but the victims and their traumas can't miss it or forget even if they want to. They can't miss it because they feel it in their hearts. In their guts. In their mental health. In their nausea. In their daily lives."

"You don't get to say this without first holding yourself accountable for your own enabling actions and words defending and supporting predators after survivors have shared their experiences against all odds. No, just no," concluded the Coke Studio singer.

Earlier, Shafi had shared two screenshots on Twitter, where she called out an 'old friend' for her dual stance. "Both by the same person. Exhibit A on the left, a message I received from them the day I spoke up. Exhibit B on the right, a post by them on Zahir Jaffer," she tweeted. "This is how society protects their own. This is how red flags become blood-stained floors."

Without naming names, she added, "My once upon a time friend, you are nurturing a monster too. This is what being complicit in criminal behavior and enabling and protecting predators looks like. Protecting a friend and calling out a stranger is what got us here. Stop with your performative activism."