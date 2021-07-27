Home > Entertainment Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra and Yasir’s house to meet their newborn baby boy Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra and Yasir’s house to meet their newborn baby boy

Famed Pakistani showbiz couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain has welcomed their first baby boy, Kabir Hussain on Friday. The star has been receiving tons of heartiest wishes and prayers from fans and fellow celebrities.

Congratulating the newly-become-parents, leading Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn dropped by at Iqra and Yasir’s ‘new beautiful and peaceful’ home late on Sunday, to meet the couple’s newborn baby Kabir Hussain.

The Saraab famed actress seemed quite excited to meet her nephew as she bought a bunch of balloons and cake as a sweet gesture.





Taking to Instagram, the Karachi se Lahore actor shared an adorable picture of Sonya and Kabir on his Instagram account. “Kabir was delighted to see his star phuppo,” he wrote, sharing a picture of Sonya holding Kabir in her arms. “And phuppo’s face reflects her happiness, too.”





Yasir also recorded a video of Sonya arriving at their house with blue balloons to celebrate the birth of Kabir.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019 in a star-studded wedding. The two welcomed their first child on July 23.





The Jhooti actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the happy news with all his fans and fellow celebs. Several stars sent warm wishes and prayers to the couple for a newborn baby.