Abdul Razzaq spills all about his rumoured past with dancer Deedar

Pakistan’s famed cricketer Abdul Razzaq cleared the air on his relationship with stage dancer Deedar in a recent interview.



Abdul Razzaq revealed details regarding his rumoured love affair in a Cricket Special show hosted by Shoaib Jatt.

In the show, the all-rounder said, “Yes these perceptions were right, I became friends with Deedar in 1999 and we were so close but I never promised her about getting married, We had left this decision on time. Later on, I gave our relationship 6 months before the final decision but Deedar refused to leave her career and I was not able to marry her without making her leave her profession because that wasn’t acceptable in my family.”

For those unversed, Abdul Razzaq had been an active part of the Pakistan Cricket Team squad which gained victory in the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009.

With a history of 46 test matches and 265 ODI’s, Abdul paved the way to success in his cricket career.

He is a right handed batsman and a fast medium bowler with all the cricket tips and tricks up his sleeve.