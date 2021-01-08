When Ranbir Kapoor was asked to get lost by actress Natalie Portman Web Desk | January 08, 2021 Talking to host Kapil Sharma in 2016, Ranbir narrated his hilarious fan boy moment

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed he was asked to get lost by Hollywood actress Natalie Portman when he requested the star for a picture.

It happened back when he was in New York. Talking to host Kapil Sharma in 2016, Ranbir narrated his hilarious fan boy moment.

“Main New York ki sadak pe chal raha tha. Main bhaag raha tha actually, mujhe bohot zor ki bathroom aa rahi thi. Main bhaag raha tha hotel ki taraf aur woh phone pe baat karte hue aise guzar rahi thi. Nazar mili toh maine socha, ‘Yaar, yeh toh Natalie Portman hai.’ Toh main ghoom ke bhaag ke aaya aur kaha, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (I was walking on the streets of New York. Running, actually, as I needed to use the washroom urgently. I was running towards the hotel and she was passing by, talking on the phone. I realised that she was Natalie Portman so I turned around, ran to her and requested a picture),” he shared.

In his excitement to get a picture with Natalie, Ranbir did not realise that she was crying. She angrily turned to him and said, “Get lost, I say!”