Natasha Ali Lakhani urges people to stop sharing unverified details about victims Sakina Mehdi | July 30, 2021

Natasha Ali Lakhani urges people to stop sharing unverified details about victims

Recently, Pakistani makeup artist and Noor Jehan’s granddaughter Natasha Ali Lakhani took to Instagram and shared a video, asking everyone to be careful when sharing details about the victims.

Lakhani stated, “I said what I have been feeling very strongly during this time of devastating news. I’ve been saying it on my platform & I shall say it again, please be sensitive in the language you use , the posts you posts , the stories you upload & the videos / pictures & news that you share. Be humbled & be respectful to the souls of the deceased.”

She added, “You cannot be crying for justice for these women while showing no empathy / sensitivity when you discuss anything other than the fact that these women deserve justice & the perpetrators deserve the worst kind of punishment.”





She further added, “Who , what , why , asking or sharing details which were personal to those who are gone is you showing grave disrespect to the innocent souls gone because they cannot give their side of the story anymore. They can’t tell you to stop , to give them space , to allow them the veil of privacy. Stop the speculation , have empathy , the only thing that should be shared & spoken about is that we want justice for these souls & what can we collectively do to not allow more of this occurring in our society.”

Moreover, she did not mention name of any victims but it seems like Natasha was referring to Noor Mukadam’s murder.