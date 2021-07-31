Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan stuns fans as she recreates Mahira Khan’s iconic dance moves on ‘Noori’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan stuns fans as she recreates Mahira Khan’s iconic dance moves on ‘Noori’

Leading Pakistani TV actress Ayeza Khan has left her fans stunned as she recreated Pakistan’s popular star Mahira Khan’s iconic dance moves from song Noori.

The Chupke Chupke famed starlet, who have won over the hearts of her millions of fans with her incredible acting performances in drama serials, has shared her glamorous video of donning the dance moves.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram handle and posted her latest video, wherein she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Noori, the song from Mahira Khan’s film Superstar.

Being the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.1 million follower, Khan shared the video with caption, ‘Noorani Noor har bala door.’ Khan is portraying a character of a TikTok star named Geeti in her newly started drama serial Laapata on HUM TV.





Her dance video has taken the internet by storm and has gone viral on social media platforms. The dance reel has garnered thousands of views within no time. Fans and friends showered love on the actress after she posted the video.

The original video song was part of film Superstar, released in August 2019. The film also features Alizeh Shah, Bilal Ashraf, Hania Aamir and Osman Khalid Butt.