Pakistani celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari appeared in an interview and shared their views about feminism and marriage.

While talking about marriage, Kanwal said, “My rules are very simple. You should consider your husband your husband. He should have a greater status because he is a man. He earns and feeds the family. I work also, but I can’t compete with him. I will take care of my kids someday. I can’t be on the same level as him. The way a man can take care of things, a woman can’t. That’s what I believe.”

Sabzwari added, “And what a woman can do, a man cannot. That is the role solely of a woman. Both of them need to understand their place. God has designated particular roles for each. Otherwise, why would God have made two separate kinds of people?Men and women think differently. If they both respect each other’s space and their level, that’s equality to me.”

The model then shared her perspective about feminism, she said, “Our culture is our husband. I married him, which means I have to pick up his shoes and iron his clothes. I know where all of Shahroz’s things are and what and when he has to eat."

She further added, "I need to know these things because I am his wife and I am a woman. He doesn’t have to know the same about me. This is what I believe because this is what I’ve grown up seeing. This feminism that has become a part of our lives, it’s because of liberals.”

However, social media users are not happy with Sadaf’s views. According to many, husband and wife both should equally take care of each other.



