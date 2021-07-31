Home > Entertainment Mehwish Hayat claps back at trolls: ‘reflects on your own filthy minds’ Sakina Mehdi | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Recently, Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat while commenting on Noor Mukadam’s murder said that she wants to see action against these heinous crimes. She even shared that she would like to step into politics.

Hayat received backlash for her views but she soon hit back at the trolls.

Hayat tweeted, “Though I did not say anything against the govt, we live in a democracy and it’s the right of every citizen including myself to hold those in power accountable.”

She added, “Calling me names like slut and [expletive] won’t stop me from practicing my democratic right. Just reflects on your own filthy minds."