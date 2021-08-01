Home > Entertainment Twitter reacts to Sadaf Kanwal’s statement on feminism and women in marriage Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 01, 2021 Share

Twitter reacts to Sadaf Kanwal’s statement on feminism and women in marriage

Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal has recently been trending on Twitter after she expressed her stance and views on feminism, the role of women in marriage and Aurat March.

The Alif actress, along with her husband, actor Shahroz Sabzwari appeared in a chat show on a local TV channel, where she was asked about her take on equality in marriage.

Candidly responding to the question, Sadaf answered that, ‘Mard ka darja upar hai, wo kamata hai, khilata hai, bachon ka khayal rakhta hai. Mujhe Sherry ka zyada pata hona chahiye’, because she’s the wife (My rules are simple, you should consider your husband as husband, his status should be high. Feminism in my thinking is that I should take care of my Husband, give him respect and do whatever I can for him).





The interview has gone viral on the internet as her views and statements sparked debate on social media. Some joked about the topic in a lighthearted manner claiming it is difficult for women to do all that Sadaf mentioned.

Model Sabeeka Imam took to her social media handle and schooled Sadaf over her recent statement on feminism. Taking to Twitter, she expressed her opinion, “Feminism is about all genders having equal rights and opportunities. It’s about respecting diverse women’s experiences, identities, knowledge and strengths, and striving to empower all women to realise their full rights.”

Take a look at other Twitter reactions.



