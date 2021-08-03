Home > Entertainment Danyal Zafar opens up on marriage in latest IG Q&A Zainab Nasir | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Danyal Zafar opens up on marriage in latest IG Q&A

Singer Danyal Zafar revealed his marriage plans in a Q&A session organized by his sister-in-law Ayesha Fazli on Instagram.



Danyal Zafar is the brother of famed singer Ali Zafar.

Ayesha Fazli’s followers speculated whether marriage was anywhere in Danyal's books in the near future. One fan asked, “When is Danyal Zafar getting married?”

Ayesha Fazli, wife of Ali Zafar responded, “I ask him the same question every single day, but he does not tell.”



To Ayesha’s statement, Danyal replied, “Yeahh…ummm I wanted to talk to you about this.”

Danyal’s answer showcased that he had someone in mind and would be tying the knot soon but nothing was confirmed.

The famed singer has served Pakistan’s entertainment industry for years through his beautiful music composition, mesmerizing voice and versatile acting skills and being Ali Zafar’s brother, definitely added more to his popularity.