Athar Abbas, Bilal Abbas 'bring to life' tremendous creations

Athar Abbas and Bilal Abbas are brothers who have teamed up to bring their talent to life, via an award-winning video production house that aims to satisfy clients, both in and outside of Pakistan.

The duo has worked tirelessly to carve out a fulfilling career for themselves that illuminates the legacy of their father.





According to an interview given to a radio program Suno FM 89.4, Choolo Aasman,hosted by RJ Javeria, Athar and Bilal spoke about their experiences while producing.

They also and gave credit for their interest in the field, to having 'handy cameras' as play tools in their childhood.

Athar Bilal Films is located in the heart of Islamabad, and is responsible for a string of innovative media productions.

For those unversed, the brothers aim to provide complete media solutions to brands, artists, public figures and corporate houses. They have to their belt documentaries, music videos, feature films, branding and advertising.

Their August 14 TVC promo is slated to air 3 days prior to the date.

They use state-of-the-art equipment for all aspects of filming inclusive of sound, design, infographics and 2D/3D animation.

Samek Danyal’s music video Liar, Dubai in 100 seconds and Rope of Faithare some of their ventures, besides many others.



