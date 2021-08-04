‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Syeda Alizey 'takes pride' in husband Feroze Khan’s performance

Syeda Alizey, wife of actor Feroze Khan recently took to social media to praise her husband's stellar performance in drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.



Recently, the couple were not seen together which sparked rumours of their split.

However, Alizey’s sudden appreciation for Feroze Khan left fans speculating.

Taking to Instagram stories, Alizey posted a video clip from the drama and captioned it, “Beyond Description,” tagging the lead stars Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the post.

The appreciation post made rounds on social media and fans believe Alizey’s action was an expression of love for Feroze, given her sense of pride in him.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, and share a son between them.