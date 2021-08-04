Home > Entertainment Kubra Khan addresses impact of personal struggles in understanding new roles Zainab Nasir | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Kubra Khan addresses impact of personal struggles in understanding new roles

Actress Kubra Khan opens up about her personal struggles in a recent interview.



Kubra Khan is quite open about her personal life and does not hesitate to share it with her fans.

In a chat with Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman, Kubra said, “Over time personal stuff has actually helped me enhance my understanding of characters and acting overall. I’ve started understanding characters now better that when I’m reading it I just empathize with it so much that it kind of talk to the emotions.”

Kubra also said, “I took a break for three years because I was confused that rather I want to continue acting or not because I was looking for peace. Later I came to a conclusion that it’s not about my line of work but how I deal with it matters. After taking a break I realized that I don’t think it’s a profession but it’s what I choose to do with it.”