Host Nida Yasir recently faced backlash for her choice of clothing, in new pictures she posted straight from her morning show.



Nida Yasir was seen clad in a male styled brown kameez shalwar and Netizens were left awestruck by it.

Taking to Instagram, trolls commented on her style and some tagged her husband Yasir Nawaz to investigate if she had worn his kurta.

One fan wrote, “You look like Mr. Shafeeq,” Whereas another added, “This style is not suitable for ladies and the colour selection is too dark.”

Others even called her “Nida Uncle” in a series of comments.

Nida Yasir’s Instagram page continues to stay flooded with rude remarks from the public.

The Good Morning Pakistan host observed silence over the trolling.







